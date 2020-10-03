Home

Lokuta-Zawacki Funeral Home
200 Wyoming Ave
Dupont, PA 18641
(570) 654-1533
Funeral service
Tuesday, Oct. 6, 2020
9:00 AM
Lokuta-Zawacki Funeral Home
200 Wyoming Ave
Dupont, PA 18641
Mass of Christian Burial
Tuesday, Oct. 6, 2020
9:30 AM
Sacred Heart Church
215 Lackawanna Ave
Dupont, PA
Leo J. Zawacki Obituary

Leo J. Zawacki, 93, of Dupont died Thursday evening at the Gardens of Wyoming Valley, Wilkes-Barre. His widow is the former Beatrice C. Lokuta, whom he married Oct. 21, 1959.

He was born in Pittston, son of the late Joseph P. and Jennie P. Kozinski Zawacki and was a graduate of the Pittston High School, Class of 1944. He attended Penn State University Lehman and Main Campus.

He retired as an electrical engineer from the Bechtel Corp. as they were building the Berwick Nuclear Power Plant. He was also a code enforcement officer for the West Side Council of Government. His favorite job was working in the galley aboard the W.E. Fitzgerald as a young man on the Great Lakes.

He was a member of Sacred Heart of Jesus Church, Dupont, and was an avid fisherman and mushroom picker.

Leo is also survived by his sons, Leon; Robert and wife, Jean; Gregory and wife, Lori; Stephen and wife, Renee; David and wife, Amy; Kenneth and wife, Julie and Chris; 11 grandchildren; a great-grandson; nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by a newborn daughter; brothers, Stephen Cacosky, Peter Cacosky and Joseph Zawacki; sisters, Mary Frame, Connie Avery and Theresa Oliver.

Funeral services will be held 9 a.m. Tuesday from Lokuta-Zawacki Funeral Home, 200 Wyoming Ave., Dupont, with a Mass of Christian Burial at 9:30 a.m. at Sacred Heart Church, 215 Lackawanna Ave., Dupont, to be celebrated by the Rev. Thomas J. Petro, pastor. Interment will be in the parish cemetery.

Friends may call from 6 to 8 p.m. Monday.


