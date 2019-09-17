|
|
Leo Mikelski III, 54, passed away Tuesday, Aug. 13, 2019, in Napa, Calif., after many years of fighting severe asthma.
Born in Berwick on March 4, 1965, he was the son of the late Leo and Dolores Chronowski Mikelski Sr.
Leo was a graduate of Northwest High School, and Wilkes College.
He was preceded in death by his brother, Richard Mikelski; sister, Paulette Mikelski Massakowski; godfather, Uncle Billy; and his uncle, Johnny.
Surviving are his sister, Ann Marie; aunt, Mary Ann; godmother and aunt, Theresa Mikelski; cousins, A.J. and Billy; and his life partner, Kathy Dodson. Leo is also survived by many members from the Chronowski family.
Funeral services were held in Tulip Crematory, San Francisco, Calif.
Published in Citizens' Voice on Sept. 17, 2019