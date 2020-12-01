Home

POWERED BY

Services
Howell-Lussi Funeral Home
509 Wyoming Avenue
West Pittston, PA 18643
570-654-3741
Resources
More Obituaries for Leo Granahan
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Leo P. Granahan

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Leo P. Granahan Obituary

Leo P. Granahan, 82, of Pittston, passed away Thursday, Nov. 26, 2020.

He was born Aug. 26, 1938, to the late Francis Granahan and Margaret Meehan.

He joined the Air Force on Jan. 4, 1956, and served for two years. He later went on to become a welder.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Regina Liskosky; son, Michael Granahan; daughter, JoAnn Shaffer; brother, Francis Granahan; and sister, Ruth Brennan; and Dolores Melvin.

He is survived by daughter, Melissa Granahan; son, Leo Granahan II; and granddaughter, Regina Granahan, all of Pittston.

Funeral arrangements are private and will be held at the convenience of the family.

Arrangements are by Howell Lussi Funeral Home, 509 Wyoming Ave., West Pittston.


Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Leo's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -