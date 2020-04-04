|
Leo Plocicki Jr., 75, of Nanticoke, passed away Thursday, April 2, 2020, of natural causes.
Leo was born Oct. 4, 1944, to Leo and Geraldine Plocicki in Nanticoke. After graduating from Greater Nanticoke Area High School, he worked for several years before being drafted into service for the Vietnam war in 1967. Leo served as a sergeant in Signal Corp and was awarded the Army Commendation Medal for exceptionally meritorious service before returning in Aug. 1968.
Soon after, Leo began his career at the Tobyhanna Army Depot, where he held several positions and served as a union representative.
In 1963, he met Geraldine Zupko, and they wed in 1965, going on to have two children, Leo Plocicki III and Kim Spath.
After retiring in 2007, Leo spent his time with his French Bulldog, Lucy, at his side, while enjoying spending time with his grandchildren, Oliver, Summer and Cole.
Leo is survived by his wife, Geraldine; his children, Leo III and his wife, Eileen; Kim and her husband, Dave; his grandchildren, Oliver, Summer and Cole, and his brother-in-law; as well as cousins; and nieces and nephews.
A private family service will be held at Stegura Funeral Home Inc. Saturday.
A public memorial service will be announced for the future.
The family asks in lieu of flowers to please donate to the Disabled American Veterans Charitable Service Trust.
Published in Citizens' Voice on Apr. 4, 2020