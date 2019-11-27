Home

Leon P. Simoncavage

Leon P. Simoncavage of Nanticoke passed away peacefully in the Gino J. Merli Veterans' Center, Scranton, Monday night, Nov. 25, 2019.

The Lord took him where he will be in heaven with his son, Thomas, who died six years ago.

Surviving are his loving wife of 66 years, the former Olga Pretulak Simoncavage; and his beloved son, James.

Private service will be held in the near future. A full obituary will follow.

Arrangements are under the direction of Grontkowski Funeral Home P.C., 51-53 W. Green St., Nanticoke.
Published in Citizens' Voice on Nov. 27, 2019
