Davis Dinelli Funeral Home
170 E Broad St
Nanticoke, PA 18634
(570) 735-5370
Leon R. Jumper, 83, of Hunlock Creek, passed away Tuesday, Sept. 29, 2020, at Residential Hospice, Geisinger South Wilkes-Barre.

Born Oct. 12, 1936, in Nanticoke, he was a son of the late Albert and Viola Steinruck Jumper.

Leon lived in Kennett Square for many years where he was employed by Vincenti's Mushroom Cannery as a manager and fire chief for eight years. He returned to this area in 1976 and was employed by Ken Pollock as a heavy equipment operator and truck driver until his retirement.

Leon was a member of Roaring Brook Baptist Church. In his spare time, he enjoyed fishing, hunting, and watching deer.

He was preceded in death by a son, Rick; and a daughter, Linda.

Surviving is his wife, the former Geneva Barker, with whom he shared 46 years of marriage; son, Rick Barker and his wife, Carolyn; granddaughters, Ashlee Durand and husband, Brian, and Natalee Barker; a sister, Janet Allen and husband, Emory, Coatesville; and a brother, Ray Jumper and wife, Joanne, Lancaster; and nieces and nephews.

Honoring Leon's wishes, private services will be held for immediate family. Interment will be in Bloomingdale Cemetery. There will be no public viewing or calling hours.

Arrangements are in the care of Davis-Dinelli Funeral Home, Nanticoke. To leave the family a condolence or expression of sympathy, please visit www.dinellifuneralhome.com.


