|
|
Leon S. Stempin, 75, of West Wyoming, passed away Saturday evening, Aug. 3, 2019, in Wilkes-Barre General Hospital.
Born in Wilkes-Barre, he was the son of the late Leo and Minnie Martin Stempin. He was a graduate of GAR High School, Class of 1961. He was a veteran of the U.S. Army.
Prior to his retirement, he was employed by United Parcel Service for over 38 years. He was a member of St. Monica's Parish, West Wyoming; American Legion, of Swoyersville, Post 644; Fraternal Order of Eagles, Wilkes-Barre; and the Dupont Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 4909.
Preceding him in death was a brother, Leonard Stempin.
Surviving is his loving wife of 54 years, the former Barbara (Kupstas) Stempin; daughters, Lisa Williams and her husband, Steve, Bethlehem; Linda Graham and her husband, James, Blufton, S.C.; Lori Pleasant and her husband, Will, Roanoke Rapids, N.C.; Leslie Stempin, West Wyoming; grandchildren, Andrew, Abby, Kate, Jake, Lily and James; brothers, Robert Stempin, Durham, N.C.; Myles Stempin and his wife, Diane, Beaufort, N.C.; and several nieces and nephews.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10 a.m. on Thursday in St. Monica's Parish, 363 W. 8th St., West Wyoming.
Relatives and friends are asked to go directly to the church the morning of the Mass.
Interment will be in Holy Trinity Cemetery, Bear Creek Twp.
Friends may call from 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday at the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the SPCA of Luzerne County, 524 E. Main St., Wilkes-Barre, PA 18702, or Blue Chip Farm Animal Refuge, 974 Lockville Road, Dallas, PA 18612.
For information or to send condolences, please visit www.metcalfeshaver.com.
Published in Citizens' Voice on Aug. 6, 2019