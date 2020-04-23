|
|
Leon W. Brill, 84, of the Askam section of Hanover Twp., passed away Monday, April 20, 2020, at home, surrounded by his family.
Born Aug. 21, 1935, he was the son of the late Walter and Frances Brill.
He was a graduate of Hanover Area High School. Leon made a career as a printer, working at various publishing companies and newspapers in New York and Pennsylvania. He was a founding member of The Citizens' Voice, where he worked until his retirement in 1999.
Leon was a member of Holy Family Church, Sugar Notch. He was an avid golfer and enjoyed walking for exercise.
He was preceded in death by his sister, Teresa Danko, in March 2015; and his daughter, Susan A. Brill, in March 2017.
Leon is survived by his wife, Bernadette D. Brill; and his two sons, Leonard, Hanover Twp.; and Mark, Bethlehem; his brother, Edward J. Brill, Maryland; nieces; nephews; great-nieces; and great-nephews.
Leon's family would like to thank the Resources for Living Hospice Care team for their care and support through his battle with cancer.
Private funeral services will be held at the convenience of the family.
Interment will be in St. Mary's Cemetery, Hanover Twp.
Arrangements are by George A. Strish Inc. Funeral Home, 105 N. Main St., Ashley.
Published in Citizens' Voice on Apr. 23, 2020