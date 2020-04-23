Home

POWERED BY

Services
George A Strish Inc Funeral Home
105 N Main St
Ashley, PA 18706
(570) 822-8575
Resources
More Obituaries for Leon Brill
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Leon W. Brill


1935 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Leon W. Brill Obituary
Leon W. Brill, 84, of the Askam section of Hanover Twp., passed away Monday, April 20, 2020, at home, surrounded by his family.

Born Aug. 21, 1935, he was the son of the late Walter and Frances Brill.

He was a graduate of Hanover Area High School. Leon made a career as a printer, working at various publishing companies and newspapers in New York and Pennsylvania. He was a founding member of The Citizens' Voice, where he worked until his retirement in 1999.

Leon was a member of Holy Family Church, Sugar Notch. He was an avid golfer and enjoyed walking for exercise.

He was preceded in death by his sister, Teresa Danko, in March 2015; and his daughter, Susan A. Brill, in March 2017.

Leon is survived by his wife, Bernadette D. Brill; and his two sons, Leonard, Hanover Twp.; and Mark, Bethlehem; his brother, Edward J. Brill, Maryland; nieces; nephews; great-nieces; and great-nephews.

Leon's family would like to thank the Resources for Living Hospice Care team for their care and support through his battle with cancer.

Private funeral services will be held at the convenience of the family.

Interment will be in St. Mary's Cemetery, Hanover Twp.

Arrangements are by George A. Strish Inc. Funeral Home, 105 N. Main St., Ashley.
Published in Citizens' Voice on Apr. 23, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Leon's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -