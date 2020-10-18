Home

Leona A. Ostraszewski

Leona A. Ostraszewski Obituary

Leona A. Ostraszewski of Wapwallopen passed away Saturday, Oct. 17, 2020, at Fritzingertown Senior Living Community.

Born June 8, 1928, in Wilkes Barre, she was the daughter of the late Teofil and Anna Dombroski Chmielewski.

Leona attended Wilkes Barre Twp. High School. She worked in a sewing factory and also a shoe factory. She also worked as a housekeeper for many years.

Leona was a loving mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. She loved gardening, canning, sewing and baking. One of her joys was making baked goods for her grandchildren.

She was a member of the Altar and Rosary Society of St. Mary's Church, Dorrance Twp., where she was a member.

Preceding her in death was her husband, Andrew, on Dec. 23, 2009, sisters, Mary Bomba, Stella Halecki and Helen Kwasknik; and brothers, John, Joseph and Philip Chmielewski.

Surviving are her daughters, Joanna Erwine and husband, William; Elaine Polak and husband, John; and son, John Ostraszewski and wife, Christine, all of Wapwallopen; grandchildren, William A Erwine and wife, Alicia; Lisa Erwine; Carrie Erwine; Matthew Erwine and wife, Shannon; Kevin Nam; Jenny Lee Bagwell and husband, Grady; and Kateri Ostraszewski.; sisters, Anna Bizub and Jennie Shucavage, both of New Jersey; great-grandchildren, Zachary Erwine, Sierra Erwine, Cady Erwine, Chelsea Erwine and Oliver John Bagwell.

Private funeral services will be held at the convenience of the family by Jendrzejewski Funeral Home, Wilkes-Barre.


