Leona Helene Hotko


1929 - 2020
Leona Helene Hotko Obituary

Leona Helene Hotko, passed to a beautiful and peaceful place as of Sunday, Nov. 8, 2020.

She was born in Nanticoke on June 22, 1929, the daughter of the late Clement and Helen Slapikas Drozdowski. The Drozdowski family had been immigrants of Manchester, England. They moved to Nanticoke and built their family bakery business and ran it together for many years.

Leona, upon graduating, aspired to be a fashion designer. She was accepted into Traphagen School of Fashion in New York, but her first love won her over. She married Stanley Rembecki and together they had a daughter, Sharon. The couple had separated after many years together and Leona married Edward Hotko.

Leona had many loves in her life, including going back to school, art, sewing, being a part of the historical society and loving her fur babies.

She loved her grandchildren, Jennifer Kruse and Kimberlee Kovaleski dearly.

The family of Ron and Sharon Kovaleski wish to thank all those who assisted in the care of Leona during her later years.

Private arrangements are by the George A. Strish Inc. Funeral Home, 211 W. Main St., Glen Lyon.


