Leona Mary Nesterak, 90, formerly of Plains Twp., passed peacefully Monday, Feb. 24, 2020, while in the care of Hackensack Meridian Health Care Medical Center, Brick Twp., N.J.
Born Nov. 6, 1929, in Plains Twp., she was a daughter of the late Walter and Betha Citko Borodziuk.
On Nov. 12, 1954, she married Peter Nesterak and the newly married couple moved to Newark, N.J., and later settled for 20 years in Fords, N.J. During this time, Leona worked for the RCA Company and New Brunswick Scientific. She, along with Peter, were raising the couple's two daughters, Susan and Diane.
Leona was a woman of strong faith who was devoted to her Catholic religion and to the Blessed Virgin Mary. She belonged to several devotional groups in the New Jersey area.
After retirement, the couple returned to the Wyoming Valley. Leona became a very active member of St. Joseph's Church in Hudson. She was a past president of the Confraternity of Christian Mothers, was the chairperson for quilt bingos, pierogi sales, the annual bazaar and counting Sunday's church offerings.
Leona was and avid gardener and she enjoyed spending time with her loving family traveling when they had an opportunity. However, her husband, Peter, became very ill and she was his primary caregiver until the time of his passing.
Leona then returned to Toms River, N.J., to reside with her daughters. Leona enjoyed passing her time with her daughter, Susan, taking trips to casinos in the Atlantic City area. Even though she was getting older she took a trip to Lourdes, France, with her family.
She was preceded in death be her parents; her loving husband, Peter; sisters Lottie, Sophie, Lillian and Stella; and brothers, Joseph and John "Janko."
Leona is survived by her loving family of her daughters, Susan Such, Tom' River, N.J.; and Diane Coccio and her husband, Dominic, Toms River, N.J.; granddaughter, Tonya Coccio, Toms River, N.J.; sister, Bernie Burgo, Deptford, N.J.; and many nieces, nephews, cousins; and her beloved cat, Luna.
A visitation for Leona will be held from 10 until 11 a.m. Thursday in St. Benedict's Church, 155 Austin Ave., Wilkes-Barre. A Mass of Christian Burial will start at 11 a.m. The Rev. John Lambert will be celebrant of services. Interment will be held privately at the convenience of her family.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be given to the Finance Department, 30 East 33rd St., New York, NY 10016 or go to https://www.kidney.org/donation.
Services have been entrusted to the care of Yanaitis Funeral Home Inc., Plains Twp.
Published in Citizens' Voice on Feb. 26, 2020