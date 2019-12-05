|
|
"I think of heaven as a garden where I shall find again those dear Ones who have made my world"
Leona Theresa Bogdon Pliscott Verbyla went to be with the Lord on Tuesday, Dec. 3, 2019, at Hampton House of Hanover Twp.
She was the daughter of the late Mary Hardisky Bogdon and George Bogdon, Larksville. Leona was a graduate of Larksville High School, Class of 1938.
Leona was a member of St. Cecilia's Church of St. Barbara's Parish, Exeter. She was an active member of the Veterans of Foreign Wars Auxiliary 1425, Plymouth; Cosmopolitan Senior Citizens Club, where she was a past secretary; past president of St. Hedwig's Senior Citizens Club; and the Family Birthday Club. She was the chariwoman of the 60th and 62nd class reunion of Larksville High School, Class of 1938.
Some people come into our lives, leave footprints on our hearts and we are never ever the same.
I would like to thank with all my heart all the wonderful nurses, CNA's, activities aides, physical therapists and all the other very caring personable people that I have met at Hampton House.
You all have made bittersweet moments, in time, special moments that I will embrace forever. God bless you all.
She was preceded in death by her first husband, John A. Pliscott, in 1948; and second husband, Anthony J. Verbyla, in 1989; her daughter, Janice Marie Craig, in 1995; sisters, Agnes Bogdon, Mary McCloskey Josephine Henry, Rita Kaminski and Elizabeth Thomas; and brothers, John, George, Albert and Joseph Bogdon.
Surviving are her daughter, Lorraine J. Slivinski, Kingwood, Texas; son, Anthony Verbyla, Larksville; sister, Arlene Capitan, Dallas; brothers, Thomas Bogdon, Dallas; and Michael Bogdon, West Wyoming; nine grandchildren; 12 great grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Funeral services will be held at 9 a.m. Saturday from Metcalfe-Shaver-Kopcza Funeral Home Inc., 504 Wyoming Ave., Wyoming, with a Mass of Christian Burial at 9:30 a.m. in St. Cecilia's Church of St. Barbara's Parish, 1670 Wyoming Ave., Exeter.
Interment will be in the St. Mary Annunciation Cemetery, Pringle.
Friends may call from 5 to 7 p.m. Friday at the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the National Multiple Sclerosis Society, 2000 Linglestown Road 201, Harrisburg, PA 17110.
Published in Citizens' Voice on Dec. 5, 2019