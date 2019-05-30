Leonard Albert Burke, Sr., 72, of Sweet Valley, went home to be with the Lord on Tuesday, May 28, 2019, surrounded by his family.



He was born in Kingston on Oct. 12, 1946, and was the son of the late Carl and Catherine Gallagher Burke.



Leonard served in the U.S. Navy Reserves for a year and transferred to the Marine Corps in 1966. He spent five months in Vietnam before returning home on emergency leave to attend his brother William's funeral. He rounded out his tenure by being stationed at the Marine Reserve Training Center in Wyoming prior to release earlier that month. While serving in the Marines, he earned the National Defense Service Medal, Vietnam Service Medal, Vietnam Campaign Medal and Rifle Sharpshooter Qualification Badge.



Subsequent to his military service, he worked as a tile setter until his retirement in 1997. He retired from Local 5 Bricklayers and Allied Craft workers. As a faithful and proud patriot, he honored his country and respected his flag. He was a member of the American Legion Post 672, Dallas. He enjoyed hunting, spending time with his family, old TV westerns and country music.



In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by brothers, William and David Burke.



Leonard is survived by his wife of 52 years, the former Judith Sadowski; son, Leonard Jr.; daughters, Catherine Golightley (Thomas), Stephanie McManus (Jason) and Christina Gustin (Jason); brothers, Carl, Robert, Richard, Kevin and Ronald Burke; grandchildren, Ariana, Audriana, Andrew, Jason, Leah, Aubrey and Caleb; great-grandchildren, Samantha, Leilah and Alivia; numerous cousins, nieces and nephews.



A celebration of Leonard's life will be held from 2 to 5 p.m. Saturday at Sadowski's Bar, 2 Cooper St., Pringle.



Arrangements are by Curtis L. Swanson Funeral Home Inc., state Routes 29 and 118, Pikes Creek.



Condolences can be made at clswansonfuneralhome.com.