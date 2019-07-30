Home

S.J. Grontkowski Funeral Home
530 W Main St
Plymouth, PA 18651
(570) 779-2014
Leonard "Lenny" Browski

Leonard "Lenny" Browski Obituary
Leonard "Lenny" Browski, 78, of Dallas, passed away Monday, July 29, 2019, in Wilkes-Barre General Hospital with his "ranger buddy," JP Florentz, by his side.

Born June 5, 1941, in Hanover Twp., he was the son of the late Stanley Browski and Nellie Bernoski Browski. He was a graduate of Hanover Twp. High School, Class of 1959.

Lenny was a veteran serving with the U.S. Army and later the U.S. Air Force.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his son, Leonard "Lenny" Browski Jr.; brothers, Willard (Joe) Curtis, Wally Browski, Frank Browski, Chester Browski and Stanley Browski; sister, Loretta Browski; and ex-wife, Carol Browski.

Surviving are his children, Renee Banks and her husband, Michael; Jared Browski; and Leanne Browski (Joe Wozniak); grandchildren, Austin and Khristian Banks; several nieces and nephews; longtime love and companion of 23 years, Josie Catanzaro; dear friend, confidant and Lenny's "ranger buddy," J.P. Florentz, who was also like a son to Lenny for over 20 years that never left his side; Dave "Brownie" Brownell and his family for always offering a parking spot and a couch for napping.

Family and friends are invited to call from 4 to 6:45 p.m. Wednesday at S.J. Grontkowski Funeral Home, Plymouth.

In his spare time, Lenny could be found rolling the dice at the "rat hole" (Mohegan Sun Casino). Lenny's family would like to ask everyone who knew him to roll the dice and take a chance at luck to honor his memory. De Oppresso Liber.

To submit condolences to Lenny's family, please visit www.sjgrontkowskifuneralhome.com.
Published in Citizens' Voice on July 30, 2019
