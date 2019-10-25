|
Leonard Clayton Nordfors Sr., 81, of Sweet Valley, passed away Wednesday, Oct. 23, 2019, at St. Luke's Villa-Allied Services, Wilkes-Barre.
He was born in Hartford, Conn., and was the son of the late Leonard G. and Alice Holt Nordfors.
Len was employed in the printing business for many years, and that career took him to Louisiana and Kansas where he worked for Mid-South Press and Josten's. He was also employed by several local printing establishments, including Offset Paperback, where he was employed as a foreman.
In 1974, he ventured off with his good friend, Ed Martin, to work on the Alaskan Pipeline, running heavy equipment. He worked as a tax collector and, most recently, drove a van for Dial-A-Driver.
In addition to his parents, Len was predeceased by siblings, Eddie, Dick and Susan.
He is survived by sisters, JoAnn Labbe and Betty Howe; as well as children, Leonard C. Nordfors Jr., Lenette Clark, Amy Butler, Kristy Taylor and Adam Nordfors; and nine grandchildren and two great-grandchildren.
A celebration of life service will be held at 4 p.m. Sunday from Curtis L. Swanson Funeral Home Inc., state Routes 29 and 118, Pikes Creek, with the Rev. L.D. Reed of the Emmanuel Assembly of God Church officiating.
Friends may call from 2 to 4 p.m. prior to the service.
Memorial donations can be made in Leonard's name to the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation, 600 Corporate Circle, Suite 103, Harrisburg, PA 17110, or to a .
Condolences can be made at clswansonfuneralhome.com.
Published in Citizens' Voice on Oct. 25, 2019