Corcoran Funeral Home, Inc.
20 South Main Street
Plains, PA 18705
(570) 823-1358
Calling hours
Wednesday, Dec. 11, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Corcoran Funeral Home, Inc.
20 South Main Street
Plains, PA 18705
Funeral
Thursday, Dec. 12, 2019
9:30 AM
Corcoran Funeral Home, Inc.
20 South Main Street
Plains, PA 18705
Mass of Christian Burial
Thursday, Dec. 12, 2019
10:00 AM
Ss. Peter & Paul Church
13 Hudson Road
Plains Twp., PA
Leonard E. Adamczyk Obituary
Leonard E. Adamczyk, 83, of Plains Twp., passed away Saturday afternoon, Dec. 7, 2019, in Geisinger Wyoming Valley Medical Center, Plains Twp.

Born in Wilkes-Barre, he was the son of the late John and Mary Golembeski Adamczyk.

Lenny was a graduate of Plains Memorial High School, Class of 1954, and was a Marine Corps veteran of the Korean conflict. He was employed as a union plumber and was a member of the Plumbers & Pipefitters United Association, Local Union 524. Lenny was also a member of Ss. Peter & Paul Church, Plains Twp., and the Polish National Alliance. He was a devoted husband, father, grandfather, brother, uncle and friend.

He was preceded in death by his wife of 54 years, the former Evelyn G. Kushner, on April 26, 2014; sisters, Stella Adamczyk, Jennie Dechman, Jean Pedana and Marion McGlynn; brothers, Edward and Joseph Adamczyk.

Surviving are his daughters, Roslyn Rowan and her husband, Mark, Pittston; and Renee Hincapie and her husband, Luis, Wyndmoor; grandchildren, Alexander Rowan and Evan and Elena Hincapie; sisters, Alice McCarthy, Leland, N.C.; and Constance Kosick, Binghamton, N.Y.; and several nieces and nephews.

A special thanks to the entire staff of Wesley Village and Geisinger Wyoming Valley/Pearsall Heart Hospital, especially Dr. Melissa Obmann, for the wonderful care and compassion given to Lenny and his family.

A funeral will be held at 9:30 a.m. Thursday at Corcoran Funeral Home Inc., 20 S. Main St., Plains Twp., with a Mass of Christian Burial at 10 a.m. in Ss. Peter & Paul Church, 13 Hudson Road, Plains Twp., with the Rev. John C. Lambert, pastor, officiating.

Interment will be held in the parish cemetery. Family and friends may call from 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday at the funeral home.

Memorial donations may be made to the Resident Support Program at Wesley Village, 209 Roberts Road, Pittston, PA 18640, in Lenny's memory.

For information or to leave Lenny's family a message of condolence, please visit www.corcoranfuneralhome.com.
Published in Citizens' Voice on Dec. 10, 2019
