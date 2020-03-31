|
|
Leonard G. Frisbie Sr., 86, of Plymouth, passed away Sunday, March 29, 2020, at the family home.
Born Sept. 2, 1933, in Lee Park Section of Hanover Twp., he was the son of the late James and Miriam Frisbie. Leonard was a graduate of Hanover High School. He was a member of Ss. Peter & Paul Ukrainian Catholic Church, Plymouth.
Leonard was a veteran serving with the United States Army Military Police during the Korean War. Prior to his retirement, he had been employed by Sandvik Company and Kannar Corp. as a Class A machinist.
He was a fan of local sports and enjoyed coaching Plymouth Little League. He also loved watching college football and NASCAR racing. In past years, his favorite hobbies involved outdoor activities, especially hunting and fishing.
Leonard and his wife, the former Irene Dempsey, celebrated their 63rd wedding anniversary on March 2, 2020.
He was preceded in death by his son-in-law, John Finley Sr.; grandson, John Finley Jr.; and brothers, James and Edgar "Boots" Frisbie.
In addition to his loving wife, Irene, he is survived by his children, Anna Finley, West Danby, N.Y.; Carol Abele and her husband, Michael, Devon; and Leonard G. Frisbie Jr. and his wife, Traci, Plymouth; grandchildren, Leonard G. Frisbie III; and Katherine Abele; and several nieces and nephews.
Funeral service details will be announced at a future date.
Arrangements were entrusted to S.J. Grontkowski Funeral Home, Plymouth.
In lieu in flowers, please send a donation to or Ss. Peter & Paul Ukrainian Catholic Church, Plymouth.
To submit condolences to Leonard's family, please visit www.sjgrontkowskifuneralhome.com.
Published in Citizens' Voice on Mar. 31, 2020