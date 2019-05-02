Leonard J. Fiume, 95, of Pittston, passed away in Allied Services Hospice Center, Scranton on Friday, April 26, 2019.
Born in Pittston on Aug. 20, 1923, he was the son of the late Michael and Helen Cabak Fiume.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Grace Valenti Fiume.
He was a graduate of Pittston High School and served in the U.S. Army during World War II.
Leonard held a master electrician's license in the state of Pennsylvania.
Private funeral services with interment in St. Rocco's Cemetery, Pittston Twp., will be held at the convenience of the family.
Arrangements are entrusted to Adonizio Funeral Home LLC, 251 William St., Pittston.
To leave condolences, please visit Leonard's obituary at www.adoniziofuneralhome.com.
Published in Citizens' Voice on May 2, 2019