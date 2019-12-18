|
Leonard J. Gregus Jr., 78, of Lake Twp., passed away peacefully Sunday, Dec. 15, 2019, at home.
He was born in Kingston on May 5, 1941, and was the son of the late Leonard Sr. and Genevieve Terkoski Gregus.
Leonard graduated from Larksville High School and retired from Certainteed Fiberglass, Mountain Top, after over 30 years of faithful service. He enjoyed trips to Canada and Nebraska, hunting, fishing, the Yankees and being with his great-niece and nephew.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife of 55 years, Monica Gregus who passed away in 2018; and brothers, Martin and Paul.
Leonard is survived by goddaughter, Genevieve Gorgan (Marcus) and their children, Arianna and Aiden; brother, Ronald Gregus (Susan); and sisters, Eleanore Buzink and Gerri Gregus.
A memorial Mass of Christian Burial will be held Saturday at 11 a.m. in Our Lady of Mount Carmel Church, 2011 state Route 29, Hunlock Creek, with the Rev. Alex Roche officiating.
Visitation will be from 9 to 11 a.m. prior to the Mass in the church.
Arrangements are by Curtis L. Swanson Funeral Home Inc., state Routes 29 and 118, Pikes Creek.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the .
Condolences can be made at clswansonfuneralhome.com.
Published in Citizens' Voice on Dec. 18, 2019