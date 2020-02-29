|
Leonard J. Kislavage Sr., 84, of Nanticoke and formerly Sweet Valley, passed away peacefully Sunday, Feb. 23, 2020, at his home.
Born Feb. 4, 1936, in Wanamie he was a son of the late Adam and Rose Pilachauskas Kislavage and lived his early life in Newport Twp.
He worked in the mines for one day then moved to New Jersey, where he began employment with General Electric until he was drafted in to the military. He served with the U.S. Army during the Korean War and while in the service, learned his trade in construction. He was a self-employed contractor in the area for many years. Among the many projects he did, he was proud to have built the altar at his family's church, St. Mary's, Wanamie.
He belonged to many organizations over the years, including the American Legion and . He was a champion at darts, travelled the country competing and was inducted into the National Darts Hall of Fame.
Leonard was preceded in death by his first wife, Rita, in 1979; second wife, Jean Kamus Kislavage, in 2012; a son, Leonard Jr., in 2017; sisters, Loretta Serapilia and Mary, in infancy; and a brother, Albert Kislavage.
Surviving is his daughter, Susan Maslar, who is honored and thankful to have him as a father; grandchildren, Justin Baloh; Eva Maslar; David Maslar and fiancé, Brooke Warakomski; Chelsea Maslar and fiancée, Anthony Ranieli; and Jacob Maslar; several great-grandchildren; a sister, Eleanor Pepe; a brother, Albert Kislavage; and nieces and nephews.
A private gathering will be held at Davis-Dinelli Funeral Home, Nanticoke.
Interment will be in St. Ann's Cemetery, Lehman.
There will be no public calling hours.
For information or to leave the family a condolence or expression of sympathy, please visit www.dinellifuneralhome.com.
Published in Citizens' Voice on Feb. 29, 2020