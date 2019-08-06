|
|
Leonard Karabon, 74, of Kingston, passed away Sunday, Aug. 4, 2019, at the home that he loved with his family by his side.
Born April 10, 1945, in Kingston, he was the son of the late Joseph Karabon and Stella Masgay Karabon, who passed away when Len was two years old. He was raised by his step-mom, the late Margaret Kulpon Karabon.
A life resident of Kingston, he attended Kingston schools and graduated from Kingston High School, Class of 1963.
Upon graduation, he enlisted in the U.S. Army and attended the U.S. Army School of Music in Washington, D.C. He was soon stationed in the 79th Army Band at Fort Amador, Panama Canal Zone, touring throughout South America with the Army band until he was discharged in 1966.
After a short period, he worked for Pratt Whitney Aircraft in Connecticut, only to return to join the Kingston Police Force in 1967. He retired in 1995, after serving 27 years.
Leonard was a member of Ss. Peter and Paul Ukrainian Catholic Church, Plymouth.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother, Joseph Karabon Jr.; sister, Alice Grogg; and an infant son.
Surviving are his loving wife of 50 years, the former Claire Ambrose; children, Karen Frazier and her husband, Paul; Lisa Shumbris; and Leonard J. Karabon and his wife, Renae; granddaughters, Hannah Shumbris, Abigail Frazier and Carlee Karabon; grandsons, Mason Shumbris and Chase Karabon; sister, Aileen Sorber; sister-in-law, Elizabeth Karabon; nieces, Mary Ann Dye, Lynn Sorber and Joan Nunemacher; nephews, Scott Sorber and Edward Karabon; and numerous cousins.
The funeral will be held at noon Wednesday from S.J. Grontkowski Funeral Home, 530 W. Main St., Plymouth.
Interment will be in Ss. Peter and Paul United Catholic Cemetery, Plymouth Twp.
Family and friends are invited to call from 10 a.m. until the service Wednesday at S.J. Grontkowski Funeral Home, Plymouth.
Len's family would like to thank Residential Hospice for their special care that they gave Len and the many doctors who treated Len throughout many years. May he finally be free from pain.
Published in Citizens' Voice on Aug. 6, 2019