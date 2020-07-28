Home

Leonard L. 'Herk' "Butchy" Yackimowicz

Leonard L. "Butchy" "Herk" Yackimowicz, 57, of Nanticoke, passed away peacefully Wednesday, July 15, 2020, at home.

Born Oct. 5, 1962, in Nanticoke, Lenny was the son of the late Leonard "Yacki' and Irene Ziolkowski Yackimowicz. Lenny was a graduate of Greater Nanticoke Area, Class of 1980, Lenny worked as a funeral associate for many funeral homes in the area. His greatest joy were his grandchildren.

Lenny was preceded in death by brother, Robert Cyron; wife, Daria Guravich Yackimowicz.

Lenny is survived by his daughter, Jessica Yackimowicz Kreidler; son-in-law, Kevin Kreidler; grandchildren, Joshua, Raegan and Logan Kreidler; sisters, Joanne Cyron; and Bernadette Guskiewicz; numerous nieces and nephews; great-nieces and nephews; and godchild, Hailey wasilewski.

A memorial service will be held at 7 p.m. Wednesday at Stanley S. Stegura Funeral Home Inc., 614 S. Hanover St., Nanticoke. Friends may call from 5 p.m. until the time of service.


