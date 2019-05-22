Leonard Laskowski, 88, formerly of Wilkes-Barre Twp., passed away peacefully on Monday, May 13, 2019.
He was born Oct. 20, 1930, in Wilkes-Barre Twp. and was the son of the late Joseph and Stephania Kalinowski Laskowski. He was a graduate of Wilkes-Barre Twp. High School.
Leonard worked at College Hill Poultry, Central Color Printing and the Bechtel Power Plant. He enjoyed bowling, golfing and daily visits to Wegmans.
In addition to his parents, Leonard was preceded in death by his brothers, Cpl. Joseph J., Korean Conflict; Edward and his wife, Estelle; and Leo and his wives, Sylvia and Ceil.
Leonard is survived by his niece and caregiver, Leona and her husband, Ed Freeman, Beaumont; niece, Monica and Jim Chupka, Shavertown and their children, James and Lauren; nephew, Joseph and Lisa Laskowski, State College; and their children, Michael and Brian.
Interment was private in St. Mary's Maternity Cemetery, West Wyoming.
Memorial donations may be made to the .
Arrangements were entrusted to Daniel J. Hughes Funeral and Cremation Service, Wilkes-Barre.
Published in Citizens' Voice on May 22, 2019