Leonard R. Dzurovcin, 84, formerly of Harry Street in Wilkes-Barre's North End neighborhood, passed into eternal life early Saturday morning, May 2, 2020, while in the care of Riverstreet Manor, where he resided for the past several years.
Born May 25, 1935, in Wilkes-Barre, he was the last of six children to the late Andrew and Mary Bartosh Dzurovcin. Educated in the city schools, he was a graduate of the James M. Coughlin High School, Wilkes-Barre.
Until his retirement in 1990, Mr. Dzurovcin was employed by the former Muskin Pools for several years and in his youth, by the former Central Slipper Company, both of Wilkes-Barre.
He was a member of the Parish of St. Andre Bessette, north Wilkes-Barre, and also held membership in the North End Slovak Citizens' Club.
Mr. Dzurovcin was preceded in death by brothers, John and Joseph Dzurovcin; by sisters, Dorothy Barber, Emily Zavada and Josephine Dzurovcin; and most recently by his niece, Miss Therese M. Barber on Jan. 11, 2015.
Left to cherish his memory are several nieces and nephews including his caregivers, William and Tammy Barber, Forty Fort.
Funeral services for Mr. Dzurovcin will be private and at the convenience of his family from John V. Morris Family Funeral Homes Inc. of Wilkes-Barre due to the current health crisis.
Private interment will be in Sacred Heart of Jesus Roman Catholic Cemetery of St. Andre Bessette Parish, Dorchester Drive, Dallas.
Memorial donations in his memory would be most appreciated by his family to the charity of the donor's choosing.
Published in Citizens' Voice on May 3, 2020