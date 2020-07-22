Home

POWERED BY

Services
Hugh B. Hughes & Son Inc.
1044 Wyoming Ave
Forty Fort, PA 18704
(570) 288-9341
Resources
More Obituaries for Leonard Floryan
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Leonard R. Floryan

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Leonard R. Floryan Obituary

Leonard R. Floryan, 71, of Forty Fort, passed away peacefully at home following a long and courageous battle with cancer.

He was born in Edwardsville to the late Susan and John Floryan. Lenny was a graduate of Wyoming Valley West High School. Lenny proudly served his country in the U.S. Army, receiving a Bronze Star for his time spent in Vietnam. Prior to his illness, Lenny was employed by Trion Industries.

Lenny's greatest joy was his three children, never missing a game, meet or theatrical performance and volunteering as a coach for many years. He enjoyed cooking, gardening, family game night and traveling, especially for the annual family vacation to Ocean City, Md.

Lenny will be dearly missed by family and friends. He is survived by his wife, Charmayne Meck, with whom he would have celebrated their 40th anniversary on Sept. 27; sons, Joel and wife, Jennifer; grandson, Alexander, Hanover Twp.; Tyler, Kingston; daughter, Moriah Williams and husband, Brad, Kingston; sisters, Barbara Wisniewski (Leonard) Belvedere, N.J.; Arlene Rynkiewicz, Larksville; brother, John (Rosemary); as well as many nieces and nephews. He will also be greatly missed by his beloved cat, Ritz.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held in St. Ignatius of Loyola Church, Kingston. The interment will be in St. Cyro Methoduis Cemetery, Pringle. A private viewing will be held at the Hugh B. Hughes & Son Inc. Funeral Home, 1044 Wyoming Ave., Forty Fort.

The family would like to thank the staff at Residential Health Care Hospice for their compassionate care of Lenny during his final days.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to SPCA, 524 E. Main St., Wilkes-Barre, PA 18702; or St. Joseph's Center, 320 S. Blakely St., Dunmore, PA 18512.

For information or to send the family a condolence, please visit the funeral home website at hughbhughes.com.


Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Leonard's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -