The angels carried the soul of Leonard T. Yashinski Jr. to heaven Friday, Jan. 3, 2020, from his home in Pittston.
He will be sadly missed by everyone who knew and loved him.
He was a very loving husband, father, father-in-law and grandfather who respected life, loved his country and cherished God as a member of Our Lady of the Eucharist Parish, Pittston.
As a true patriot, Lenny was born on July 4, 1948, and was a resident of Northeastern Pennsylvania his entire life with the exception of his time overseas as a member of the U.S. Air Force.
In addition to his parents, Ida and Lenny Sr., he was preceded in death by his brother, Robert.
Surviving are his wife, JoAnn; his son, Eric and significant other, Brittany Mansell; his son, Leonard III and his wife, Mary Beth; his daughter Sharon and her husband, Bill, and his three grandchildren, Brandi, Billy, and Emmy.
Lenny was a member of the U.S. Air Force and served as an electronic communication technician. He spent some of this Air Force time overseas and returned in 1971 and was honorably discharged from the service. He then became an electronic technician at the Tobyhanna Army Depot where he provided critical support to the warfighter for more than 25 years.
In 2009, he retired from government service and spent a great deal of time with loving friends and family.
Our family would like to express our deepest gratitude to nurses and staff of the Henry Cancer Center at Geisinger Wyoming Valley Medical Center where Lenny spent much of his time over the past seven years for treatments and appointments.
In lieu of flowers, Lenny specifically requested that donations be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105 or via stjude.org.
Funeral services with military honors by the AMVETS Honor Guard of Greater Pittston will begin at 9:30 a.m. Tuesday in Graziano Funeral Home Inc., 700 S. Twp. Blvd., Pittston Twp. Those who plan on attending are asked to be at the funeral home by 9:15 a.m. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10 a.m. in St. Mary, Help of Christians, Church, Our Lady of the Eucharist Parish, 535 N Main St., Pittston, with the Rev. Richard J. Polmounter, V.E., officiating. Interment services will follow in the chapel of Mt. Olivet Cemetery, Carverton. Viewing hours will be held from 1 to 3 and 6 to 8 p.m. Monday.
For information or to express your condolences to Leonard's family, please visit www.GrazianoFuneralHome.com.
Published in Citizens' Voice on Jan. 5, 2020