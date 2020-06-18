|
|
Leonard Wasmanski Jr., 31, of Plains Twp., passed away Saturday morning, June 13, 2020.
Born in Plains Twp., he was the son of Leonard Sr. and Paula Bednarczyk Wasmanski, of Plains Twp.
Leonard attended James M. Coughlin High School, Wilkes-Barre, and was employed as a mechanic.
Leonard was a loving and caring son, brother and father. He enjoyed going fishing ever since he was a little boy and right through adulthood. When he was little, he was always having his parents take him to his favorite spot, The Stone Quarry. As an adult, he spent a lot of time fishing at The River. He loved going camping with his family. Leonard also loved going on vacation to Seaside Heights with his mom, dad, sister and brothers. He had a soft spot for animals, especially cats and dogs. Leonard was a man with a giant heart, always caring and would do anything for his family and friends, helping out anyway he could. He was loved beyond words and will be missed beyond measure. Leonard will forever be in our hearts and be missed and loved forever and always.
Surviving, in addition to his parents, Leonard and Paula, are his children, Angelo, Leonard III and Arianna; sister, Carrie Stella and her husband, Harry, Hudson; brothers, Marty Wasmanski and his wife, Emily, Courtdale; and Joshua Wasmanski, Plains Twp.; nephew, Harry; and nieces, Sammie and Laura (his goddaughter); fiancé, Abby Kratz; and several aunts, uncles and cousins.
Private funeral services will be held at the convenience of the family.
Arrangements are entrusted to Corcoran Funeral Home Inc., 20 S. Main St., Plains Twp.
For information or to leave Leonard's family a message of condolence, please visit www.corcoranfuneralhome.com.
Published in Citizens' Voice on June 18, 2020