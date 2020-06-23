Home

Earl W Lohman Funeral Home
14 W Green St
Nanticoke, PA 18634
(570) 735-5533
Leonard Zatorski Obituary

Leonard Zatorski, 94, of Lincoln Avenue, Nanticoke, passed away Saturday, June 20, 2020, in the Department of Veterans Affairs Medical Center, Plains Twp.

He was born in Nanticoke on July 3, 1925, and attended Nanticoke Area Schools and was a member of St. Faustina Parish.

Leonard served his country by spending six years in the Army and then working at the Tobyhanna Army Depot for over 20 years.

Surviving are his wife, the former Irene Bzdierjewski; son, Ritchie; and brother, Stanley.

A private prayer service will be held from Earl W. Lohman Funeral Home Inc., 14 W. Green St., Nanticoke, with interment in Holy Trinity Cemetery, Sheatown.

Published in Citizens' Voice on June 23, 2020
