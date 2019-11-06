|
Lesley Dawn Beichler, 81, formerly of Forty Fort, passed away Tuesday, Oct. 8, 2019, in Kingston Health Care Center.
Born in Altoona, she was the daughter of the late Leslie and Laura Fern Beichler. She was a graduate of Bellwood-Antis High School, Class of 1956, and completed the nursing program at Altoona Hospital. She served in the United States Navy from 1959 to 1966. During her military time, she was stationed at the U.S. Naval Hospital of Philadelphia and U.S. Naval Hospital of St. Albans, N.Y. For many years, she was employed as a respiratory therapist at the Washington D.C. VA Medical Center and later transferred to the Department of Veterans Affairs Medical Center, Plains Twp. She was a member of Forty Fort United Methodist Church, where she was a member of the choir and Bible study.
Surviving are her sister, Mary Potter and her husband, Charles, Linden, Va.; Rosanne Anderson, Huntsville, Ala.; nephews, Joseph, Danny and Mark Bradford; David and Stephen Peterson; and Samuel Potter; great-nephew, Tyler Peterson; great-niece, Lauren Peterson.
A celebration of Dawn's life will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday in Forty Fort United Methodist Church, 26 Yeager Ave., Forty Fort.
Friends may call at the church from 10 to 11 a.m. Saturday.
Interment will be in Fern Knoll Cemetery, Dallas.
Published in Citizens' Voice on Nov. 6, 2019