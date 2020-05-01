|
|
Leslie Ann Fogarty was born July 28, 1960, in Nanticoke. After fighting a six-month battle with cancer, Leslie passed away Monday, April 27, 2020, in Geisinger Wyoming Valley Medical Center.
Leslie wanted it to be known that she passed away as a result of being stubborn by fighting until the very end, refusing to give up her guilty pleasures and raising hell for more than five decades. She enjoyed her music, her Pittsburgh Steelers, having a good time and anything outdoors. But most of all, she lived for her grandkids and children. She loved cooking and baking and taught her grandkids her skills along the way. Leslie was very protective of the people around her and made sure everyone had a good time.
Not only was Leslie a nurturing mother and grandmother, she was a home health nurse and a CNA, which was her passion. Her selflessness was one of her biggest characteristic traits and core values which she lived by.
Leslie will be deeply missed as she was loved by many. She left behind three beloved children, Sean, Kristina and Lance Fogarty; along with eight grandkids, Mac, Jocelyn, Kaitlynn, Brianna, Victoria, Ethan, Madison and Jaylynn; her father, Russell D. Noss; her brothers and sisters, Todd, Rusty and Mary, Keith and Ron, Phillip, Patti and David Bobrowski; Beth and Bobby McCartney; and several nieces and nephews.
Leslie was welcomed with open arms by her late son Joshua; her late mother, Marion; her late fiancé, David; and her late brother, Matthew.
Following her wishes, there will be no viewing, but at a later date there will be a memorial. However, well-wishes are encouraged by writing a note of farewell on the bottom of your beer can and drink it in her memory. Remember to live life to the fullest, laugh and laugh, and then laugh some more. Jokingly, Leslie stated she will finally have her smoking hot body back... after being cremated.
Arrangements are under the direction of Mayo Funeral Home Inc., Shickshinny. For information or to send condolences, please visit www.mayofh.com.
Published in Citizens' Voice on May 1, 2020