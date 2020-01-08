|
|
Leslie J. DeStefano, 80, of Pittston, passed away Sunday, Jan. 5, 2020, in Wilkes-Barre General Hospital.
Born in Pittston on Jan. 15, 1939, he was the son of the late Lester and Ida Dionisio DeStefano; son-in-law to John and Elizabeth Angerson.
He was a graduate of Pittston Twp. High School and New York Mergenthaler Linotype School.
He retired from Plainwell Tissue. He was an avid hunter and fisherman. He was a loving husband, father and grandfather and will be truly missed.
He was preceded in death by sister-in-law, Lucille Krah; brother-in-law, Edward Goldovich; and niece, Elizabeth Tallo.
Surviving are his wife of 55 years, Carole Angerson DeStefano; two sons, David DeStefano and his wife, Michel, Yatesville; and Marc John DeStefano, Pittston Twp; granddaughter, Adina DeStefano; in-laws, Andrew and Mary Lou Holby, West Pittston; Joseph and Barbara Tallo, Jessup; Beverly Goldovich, Archbald; Mary and Anthony Fanucci, Arizona; Joanne and Robert Balint, Dunmore; John and Fe Angerson, Florida; and several nieces, nephews and cousins.
Special thank you to Dr. Manganiello, Dr. Saidman and the staff of Wilkes-Barre General Hospital for the excellent care they provided to Leslie. Also, heartfelt thank you to Monsignor Sempa; the Rev. Elston; and the Rev. Sibilano, for their care and concern.
Funeral services will be at 9 a.m. Friday from Adonizio Funeral Home LLC, 251 William St., Pittston, with a Mass of Christian Burial at 9:30 a.m. in St. Joseph Marello Parish, Pittston. Interment will follow in Mount Olivet Cemetery, Carverton.
Friends may call from 5 to 8 p.m. Thursday at the funeral home.
Memorial donations may be made to The Assistance Fund, 4700 Millenia Blvd., Suite 410, Orlando, FL 32839.
To leave a condolence, visit Leslie's obituary at www.adoniziofuneralhome.com.
Published in Citizens' Voice on Jan. 8, 2020