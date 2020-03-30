|
|
Lester Earl "Butch" Campbell Jr., 80, of Dallas, passed away Saturday, March 28, 2020, at The Gardens of Tunkhannock.
Born in Wilkes-Barre, he was the son of the late Lester E. and Eleanor Sayre Campbell Sr. and had attended Kingston schools. He was a contractor by trade. Self-employed with his own business, L & C construction.
He was an avid hunter and fisherman. Lester was a member of Issac Walters Farms Hunting. Lester was a longtime volunteer with the Fish Commission helping stock water ways with fish in the local area.
He was preceded in death by his wife, the former Cecelia J. Patla, in 2015; daughter, Shelly Campbell; and a sister, Joyce Oller; and a brother, Terry Campbell.
Surviving are his daughters, Juanita "Nina" Zimmerman and her husband, Walter, Dallas; Elaine M. Campbell, Colorado Springs; sons, Edward Forester and his wife, Heather, Kunkle; Curtis Campbell and his wife, Phyllis "Sissy," Dallas; eight grandchildren; and 20 great-grandchildren.
Because of the recent requirements with the COVID-19 virus, funeral services will be held privately. Interment will be in Chapel Lawn Memorial Park.
Arrangements are under the direction of Richard H. Disque Funeral Home Inc., 2940 Memorial Highway, Dallas.
Published in Citizens' Voice on Mar. 30, 2020