Lewis H. Dixon, 71, formerly of Dallas, passed away Tuesday, Nov. 26, 2019, at his home in Williamsburg, Va., with his loving wife, Janis Granito, at his side.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Margaret and Lewis H. Dixon Sr.; and sister, Deborah Kayfield.
Lew graduated from Penn State with a degree in engineering and George Washington University with an MBA. After attending Penn State, he served in the Army in Texas and then began a 45 year career at Newport News Shipbuilding in Virginia. At the shipyard he worked closely with the United States Navy to design, build and enhance our submarine and aircraft carrier fleets. Before retiring, Lew attained the distinguished title of "Master Shipbuilder."
Lew had many varied interests, including karate, in which he was a 3rd degree black belt. He also enjoyed competitive running, antique motorcycles and cars and reading all genres. His greatest joy was in being with his loving family.
In addition to his wife, Janis, Lew will be greatly missed by his daughter and son-in-law, Janis Lynn and Brian Pristera; his sister, Elaine Engel; and his sister-in-law and nephews, Lynn, Joe and John Salzman.
Please donate to the , 57 N. Franklin St., Wilkes-Barre, PA 18701 or the charity of donor's choice.
Published in Citizens' Voice on Dec. 19, 2019