Lewis Morganti


1964 - 2019
Lewis Morganti Obituary
Lewis Morganti, my husband and greatest gift, passed away Monday, Oct. 28, 2019, at his home in Hanover Twp.

Lewis was born Sept. 4, 1964, in West Nanticoke, to Dorothy Thrash and Paul Morganti.

He is survived by his wife of 35 years, Sherie Matthews Morganti; daughter, Mrs. Ryan Chalice Honeychurch and children, and Cynthia Morganti; and son, Lewis Morganti and his wife, Nikki, and their children, Aydin, Izabella Lew, Lilli and Aria.

Words can not express the hole he leaves in the world. My husband was a good man by every measure. He made me a better person and the world a better place.

At Lewis' request, private services were held by Charles V. Sherbin Funeral Home, Hanover Twp.
Published in Citizens' Voice on Oct. 30, 2019
