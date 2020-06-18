|
|
Lia M. Vannucchi, 73, of Plains Twp., passed away Tuesday morning, June 16, 2020, in Regional Hospice at Geisinger South Wilkes-Barre, after a courageous battle against cancer.
Born in Plains Twp., she was the daughter of the late Albert J. and Mary R. Davitt Vannucchi.
Lia was a graduate of Sacred Heart High School, Plains Twp., Class of 1965, and Wilkes-Barre Business College. She was employed as a program analyst by the Social Security Administration for 40 years, retiring in 2007. Lia was a life member of Sacred Heart Church, Plains Twp., until its closure and currently a member of Ss. Peter & Paul Church, Plains Twp.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her nephews, Richard Smith and Erik Vannucchi; and brother-in-law, Paul Kelley.
Surviving are her sisters, Kate Smith, Plains Twp.; and Mollie Kelley, Moosic; brother, Albert Vannucchi and his wife, Ann Marie, Plains Twp.; nieces and nephews, Susan Smith; Erin and Lia Kelley; Justin and Troy Vannucchi; and Keri Thomas and her husband, Derek; and great-nephew, Logan Thomas.
Lia's family would like to offer a special thank you to Dr. David Greenwald and his staff for the wonderful care and compassion given to Lia over the years.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10 a.m. Friday in Ss. Peter & Paul Church, 13 Hudson Road, Plains, with the Rev. John C. Lambert, pastor, officiating.
Those attending the funeral Mass, please follow the practice of social distancing and masks are required at church.
Private family entombment will be held in Mount Olivet Cemetery, Carverton section of Wyoming.
Arrangements entrusted to Corcoran Funeral Home Inc., 20 S. Main St., Plains Twp.
Memorial donations may be made to the Medical Oncology Prescription Assistance Fund, 382 Pierce St., Kingston, PA 18704, in Lia's memory.
For information or to leave Lia's family a message of condolence, please visit www.corcoranfuneralhome.com.
Published in Citizens' Voice on June 18, 2020