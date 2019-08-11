|
Lillian A. Yorina, 75, of West Pittston, passed away Wednesday, Aug. 7, 2019, in Lehigh Valley Hospital-Cedar Crest.
Born on Jan. 21, 1944, Lillian was the daughter of the late Michael and Ann (Kuzma) Balberchak.
Lillian was a graduate of Exeter High School, and was a member of Corpus Christi Parish, West Pittston.
She was employed as a special education teacher's aide in the Wyoming Area School District for many years. In earlier years, she was employed by Exeter Blouse Company.
Lillian's home was always filled with love as she cared for many children as a babysitter, and also serving as a devoted foster parent for over 70 children throughout the years.
Lillian enjoyed many things in life, especially cooking and baking for her family and friends. Above all, her greatest enjoyment was spending time with her beloved family, especially her grandsons.
She will be remembered as a loving wife, mother and adoring grandmother.
In addition to her parents, Lillian was preceded in death by her daughter, Mary Ann Yorina; her sisters, Betty Wierbowski and Marion Chismar; and her brother, Joseph Balberchak Sr.
Surviving are her husband of 54 years, Michael A. Yorina Jr.; her daughter, Michele Simkulak and her husband, Chris, Schnecksville; her two grandsons, Evan Michael and Nolan Emery Simkulak, and another grandchild due any day now; her foster daughter, Sandy Krasowski, Nanticoke; her three dogs, Rusty, Toby and Coco Bean; several nieces and nephews.
The family would like to thank her special niece, Angie Yorina, for all of her loving care and support for Lillian.
Funeral services will be held at 9:30 a.m. Tuesday from Bednarski Funeral Home, 168 Wyoming Ave., Wyoming, with a Mass of Christian Burial at 10 a.m. in Corpus Christi Parish, 605 Luzerne Ave., West Pittston.
Interment will follow in St. John the Baptist Cemetery, Schooley Street, Exeter.
Family and friends may call from 6 to 8 p.m. Monday at the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Social Concern Committee of Corpus Christi Parish, 605 Luzerne Ave., West Pittston, PA 18643.
Published in Citizens' Voice on Aug. 11, 2019