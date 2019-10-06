|
|
Lillian B. Evans was born July 24, 1921, daughter of the late Horton Corey Bell and Mabel (Dymond) Bell. She was a graduate of West Pittston High School, Class of 1939.
Lillian lived in Orange most of her life, where she was very active in the community. She was a life member of the Orange United Methodist Church, where she was the treasure for 18 years and also a member of the Cheerio Class and Women's Auxiliary. Lillian was also an active member of the Franklin Twp. Fire Company, and was treasure of the Mountain Grange Hall 567. Lillian worked many years for the Charles Epstein family.
Lillian was preceded in death by her husband of 62 years, Elmer Evans, in 2004; and sisters, Mildred Eyet, Gladys Stark and brother, Ira Bell.
She is survived by nieces and nephews.
Funeral services will be held privately. Interment will be in Perrins Marsh Cemetery.
Arrangements are under the direction of Richard H. Disque Funeral Home Inc., 2940 Memorial Highway, Dallas.
Published in Citizens' Voice on Oct. 6, 2019