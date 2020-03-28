Home

Corcoran Funeral Home, Inc.
20 South Main Street
Plains, PA 18705
(570) 823-1358
Lillian F. Bechetti

Lillian F. Bechetti Obituary
Lillian F. Bechetti, 87 of Bear Creek Twp., passed away Wednesday morning, March 25, 2020, at the United Methodist Homes, Wesley Village Campus, Jenkins Twp., where she had been a resident for the past 7½ years.

Born in Plains Twp., she was the daughter of the late Henry and Jenny Stella Pascucci and Josephine Casaia Pascucci.

Lillian was a graduate of Plains Memorial High School and was employed as a seamstress in the area garment industry. She was an active member of St. Christopher Church, Bear Creek Twp., until its closure and currently a member of St. Maria Goretti Church, Laflin. Lillian was also a member of the I.L.G.W.U.

Special thanks to all of her friends at Wesley Village.

She was preceded in death by her husband of 61 years, Felix Bechetti, on Oct. 4, 2012; and her brothers, Henry "Butch" Pascucci Jr.; and Bruce Pascucci Sr.

Surviving are her sons, Daniel Bechetti and his wife, Susan, Bear Creek Twp.; and Geno Bechetti and his wife, Holly, Tucson, Ariz.; grandchildren, Daniel Bechetti Jr. (Denise); and Chris (Tiffany); and Greg (Chauncey) Naylor; great-grandchildren, Cody, Harmony, Miles, Kaitlin, Aubrey and Brielle; sisters, Delphine Spagnuolo, Quakertown; Marie Hamilton and her husband, Richard, Port St. Lucie, Fla.; Geraldine Rivard and her husband, Andre, Glastonbury, Conn.; and Jennifer Collura and her husband, James, Exeter; and nieces and nephews.

Due to the global state of emergency, private family funeral services will be held from Corcoran Funeral Home, Inc., 20 S. Main St., Plains Twp.. A date for a memorial Mass will be announced at a later date when the Corona Virus restrictions are lifted.

Memorial donations may be made to St. Maria Goretti Church, 42 Redwood Drive, Laflin, PA 18702, in Lillian's name.

For additional information or to leave Lillian's family a message of condolence, please visit www.corcoranfuneralhome.com.
Published in Citizens' Voice on Mar. 28, 2020
