Lillian Lastowski, loving wife, mother and grandmother, passed away Tuesday, April 9, 2019, at Little Flower Manor in Wilkes-Barre.



Lillian was born in Aden on June 8, 1922, the daughter of the late Agnes Stoy and John Maday.



Lillian and her husband, George, owned and operated George's Market on Green Street, Nanticoke, from 1947 1988. Lillian was an active person who enjoyed spending time with family and friends.



She was a member of St. Mary's Roman Catholic Church in Nanticoke and belonged to the Ladies of Mary Council. She was also a member of the American Legion Auxiliary and the Lioness Club of Nanticoke.



Lillian was preceded in death by her husband of 35 years, George Lastowski; as well as her brothers, Joseph, Edward, Leon, Frank, and Stanley Maday; sisters, Katherine Elias, Mary Ferlick, Theodora Nowasacki and Sylvia Czerwinski; and her companion, Michael Cordora.



Lillian will be missed by her children, George and Nina Lastowski, Spring Arbor, Mich.; Gerald and Annabella Lastowski, Swiftwater; Karen and Eli Fleisher, Kingston; and Patrick Lastowski and husband, Dr. Jeff Miles, Sacramento, Calif. She will be sadly missed by her grandsons, Adam Fleisher, Pittsburgh; Paine Fleisher, Philadelphia; Luke Lastowski, Lackawanna, N.Y.; Amy Mueller, Orchard Park, N.Y; and Michael Nash, Cheektowaga, N.Y,; seven great-grandchildren; sister, Geraldine Witt, Dallas; and numerous nieces and nephews.



The family would like to thank all the staff of Little Flower Manor for their wonderful kindness and support.



A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11 a.m. Friday in St. Faustina Parrish alternate site St. Mary's Church, Hanover Street, Nanticoke.



Friends may call from 5 to 7 p.m. Thursday at Stanley S. Stegura Funeral Home Inc., 614 S. Hanover St., Nanticoke.



Lillian will be laid to rest in St. Mary's Cemetery, Wanamie.

