Lillian M. McWilliams


1929 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Lillian M. McWilliams Obituary
Lillian M. McWilliams of Hunlock Creek passed away Tuesday, June 18, 2019, at Residential Hospice Inpatient Unit at Geisinger South Wilkes-Barre.

Born Jan. 5, 1929, in Glen Lyon, she was the daughter of the late Eli Sr. and Elizabeth Mary Petcavage Morgis.

Lillian was a graduate of Newport Twp. High School and Wilkes-Barre Business College. She worked for Western Union in Washington, D.C., as assistant manager customer services "federal systems operations."

She was a U.S. Air Force veteran of the Korean War, and a member of the Greenbelt American Legion. She was a member of Corpus Christi, St. Mary's Church and served as a Eucharistic Minister and Lector. Lillian also volunteered at the former Mercy Hospital, Wilkes-Barre, in the pastoral care area.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, John T. McWilliams; sister, Betty Morgis Modla; and brother, Eli Bish Morgis Jr.

Surviving are her son, Robert A. McMillan, with whom she resided; granddaughter, Nicole J. McMillan; nephews, Joseph Modla and his partner, William Glycenser; Brian Morgis and Mike Modla; niece, Karen Modla Pinto; and sister-in-law, Marcy Morgis.

A special heartfelt thank you to the staff at Geisinger Hospital 5th floor and hospice, for their caring and compassion.

As per Lillian's wishes, funeral services will be private, at the family's discretion. There will be no calling hours.

Arrangements are by Kearney Funeral Home Inc., 173 E. Green St., Nanticoke.
Published in Citizens' Voice on June 20, 2019
