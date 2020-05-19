|
Lillian Tropea Piccillo, 90, of Pittston, passed away Sunday, May 17, 2020, at her home.
Born Jan. 24, 1930, in Long Island, N.Y., she was the daughter of the late Anthony and Vinceza D'Lorenzo Tropea.
She was a graduate of Seward Park High, New York, N.Y., Class of 1947.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Ross Piccillo; son, Salvatore Piccillo; grandsons, Mike and Brian; sisters, Mary and Connie; brothers, John, Sal and Joseph.
Surviving are her daughter, Mary Manganiello; son, Anthony Piccillo; grandchildren, Michelle, Christine, Lisa, Susan, Allana and Sal; great-grandchildren, Tyler, Vincent, Isabella and Michael.
Funeral services have been entrusted to Graziano Funeral Home Inc., Pittston Twp.
At Lillian's request, all services will be held privately and at the family's convenience.
For information or to express your condolences to Lillian's family, please visit www.GrazianoFuneralHome.com.
Published in Citizens' Voice on May 19, 2020