Richard H. Disque Funeral Home, Inc.
2940 Memorial Highway
Dallas, PA 18612
(570) 675-3255
Lillian V. Staskiewicz Drust


1924 - 2020
Lillian V. Staskiewicz Drust Obituary

Lillian V. Staskiewicz Drust, 95, passed away Sunday, July 5, 2020, in Pittsboro, N.C.

Born in Luzerne County on Aug. 4, 1924, she was the daughter of the late Joseph and Wanda Dycewski Stasukiewicz. She was a graduate of Swoyersville High School and Empire Beauty College. Prior to moving to North Carolina in 2013, Lillian had been an active member of Gate of Heaven Church, Dallas, the Altar and Rosary Society and Susquehanna Hiking Club.

Lillian was preceded in death by her beloved husband of 61 years, Joseph J. Drust; her sister, Stella Kardos; and brother, Anthony Stack.

Surviving are her sons, Joseph M. (Bonnie), Pittsboro, N.C.; and Eugene (Eileen), Lakewood, Ohio; daughter, MaryAnn Smith, Dushore; "adopted" daughter, Karey; four grandchildren; five great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.

Due to the pandemic, a memorial gathering and funeral Mass will be postponed to a future date.

A private burial service will be held for immediate family only with entombment in Chapel Lawn Memorial Park, Dallas.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to Gate of Heaven Church, c/o 40 Machell Ave., Dallas, PA 18612.

Arrangements are under the direction of Richard H. Disque Funeral Home Inc., 2940 Memorial Highway, Dallas, PA 18612.


