|
|
Linda May Barberio, 66, passed away peacefully at her home in Wilkes-Barre on Thursday, Aug. 22, 2019.
Born Sept. 13, 1952 in New Jersey, Linda was an enthusiastic fan of World Wrestling Entertainment.
Her father, Tony Anthony, and brothers, Tony Anthony and Harry Frame preceded her in death.
Linda will be greatly missed by her husband, John Barberio; mother and step-father, Mary Frame Jacobs and Harry Jacobs of Wilkes-Barre; son, David and his wife Tammy Koonrad of Wilkes-Barre; grandchildren, Andy, Kyla and Brett; great-grandchildren, Bella and Rylie; sister, Sandy Tucker of Kentucky; other family and friends.
A Celebration of Linda's Life will begin Sunday with visitation from 4 to 6 p.m. at McLaughlin's, 142 S. Washington St., Wilkes-Barre, and continue there on Monday with gathering at 9:30 a.m. followed by a prayer service at 10 a.m. Interment will be in Maple Hill Cemetery.
Memories and condolences may be shared with Linda's family at www.celebrateherlife.com.
Published in Citizens' Voice on Aug. 24, 2019