Linda Lennon Brutsche, 70, of Harveys Lake, died Sunday, Oct. 27, 2019, in Geisinger Medical Center, Danville, with her family by her side.
Born Dec. 22, 1948, in Philadelphia, she was a daughter of the late Warren and Kathleen Dineen Bareiss. She grew up in Southampton and lived in Clifton Heights before retiring to Harveys Lake.
Although she was retired, she worked part-time at Geisinger South Wilkes-Barre Hospital. She loved cooking soups and dinners and spent many hours working on her beautiful gardens, which were full of flowers, and a fairy garden she loved to share with her grandchildren.
She achieved her Master Gardener certification in 2014 and was an active member of the Luzerne County Penn State Extension ever since. She was also very active as the current president of the General Federation Women's Club of Harveys Lake Pennsylvania and worked tirelessly on various events, especially their annual raffle. Linda always saw the needs of others and tried to fill them.
She was preceded in death by a brother, Stanley Bareiss.
Linda is survived by her husband, Paul Brutsche; sons, Brian Lennon and wife, Veronica; and Kevin Lennon and wife, Jennifer; four grandchildren, Julia, Sara, Jake and Nate; brothers, Phillip and Warren Bareiss; and several nieces and nephews.
Private services will be held at the convenience of the family.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Women's Club of Harveys Lake, P.O. Box 51, Harveys Lake, PA 18618.
Arrangements were entrusted to the care of Roat-Kriner Funeral Home, Danville.
Condolence messages and photographs may be posted at www.krinerfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Citizens' Voice on Nov. 1, 2019