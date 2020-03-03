|
|
Linda Chivington Reisser, 65, of Duryea, passed away unexpectedly Saturday, Feb. 29, 2020, at home.
Born in Scranton on July 10, 1954, Linda was the daughter of the late Charles and Jeanne Van Why Chivington.
Linda was very crafty, making and sharing her talent with her family and friends. She was a member and an administrator of the One Stop Auction Shop on Facebook.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her brother, Charles Chivington.
Surviving are her daughter, Amy Boback, Exeter; grandchildren, Shaina Boback and her fiancé, Jerry Horro, Exeter; and Branden Boback, Exeter; great-grandchildren, Caleb, Brielle and Olivia Horro; sister, Robin Chivington, Duryea; stepsister, Chris Lochard, Ohio; and her best friend, Jackie Evans, Plains Twp.
Family and friends may call from 4 to 6 p.m. Friday at Bednarski Funeral Home, 168 Wyoming Ave., Wyoming.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to her family.
Published in Citizens' Voice on Mar. 3, 2020