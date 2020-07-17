Home

Linda Clymo Olson, 81, of Bear Creek Twp., passed away July 14, 2020.

She is survived by her husband, Russell Olson; her daughter and caregiver, Linda (Michael) Andes, Bear Creek Twp., with whom she resided for the last five years; and sons, Russell (Sue) Olson, Plains; and Kenneth Olson, Bear Creek Twp. Linda was a loving grandmother to Kristeen Andes; Lindsey (Jim) Kovalik; Kenny Olson Jr.; Kelly Olson; Bryan (Jackie) Olson; Rusty Olson Jr.; and Jim Olson. She is also loved by many great grandchildren, nieces and nephews.

At Linda's request, no services will be held.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Graziano Funeral Home Inc., Pittston Twp.

