Linda Elbattah, 64, of Wilkes-Barre, passed away Sunday, Nov. 3, 2019, in Residential Hospice at Geisinger South Wilkes-Barre surrounded by her loving family.
She was born in Wilkes-Barre, a daughter of the late John and Catherine Ney Zatavekas.
Linda was a graduate of GAR Memorial High School.
Prior to her retirement, she had been employed for 33 years by the Department of Labor as an administrative assistant for the Occupational Safety and Health Administration.
Linda loved her family, babies, animals and winter, especially Christmas. She will be sadly missed by her family and many friends.
She was preceded in death by her twin brother, Jackie Zatavekas; and by her beloved dog, Honeybun.
Linda is survived by her sisters, Joan DeGraffenreid and her husband, Thomas, Wilkes-Barre; and Gloria Snyder and her husband, William, Hanover Twp.; nephews, Christopher DeGraffenreid and Thomas DeGraffenreid; great-nephew, Dominick DeGraffenreid; great-great-niece, Ayonna; aunts, and several cousins.
Private funeral services were held at the convenience of the family. Interment was in St. Mary's Cemetery, Hanover Twp.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Linda's memory to the Blue Chip Farm Animal Refuge, 974 Lockville Road, Dallas, PA 18612. Condolences may be sent by visiting Linda's obituary at www.natandgawlas.com. Funeral arrangements were entrusted to Nat & Gawlas Funeral Home, 89 Park Ave., Wilkes-Barre.
Published in Citizens' Voice on Nov. 10, 2019