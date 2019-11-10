Home

POWERED BY

Services
Nat & Gawlas Funeral Home
89 Park Ave
Wilkes Barre, PA 18702
(570) 825-3138
Resources
More Obituaries for Linda Elbattah
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Linda Elbattah

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Linda Elbattah Obituary
Linda Elbattah, 64, of Wilkes-Barre, passed away Sunday, Nov. 3, 2019, in Residential Hospice at Geisinger South Wilkes-Barre surrounded by her loving family.

She was born in Wilkes-Barre, a daughter of the late John and Catherine Ney Zatavekas.

Linda was a graduate of GAR Memorial High School.

Prior to her retirement, she had been employed for 33 years by the Department of Labor as an administrative assistant for the Occupational Safety and Health Administration.

Linda loved her family, babies, animals and winter, especially Christmas. She will be sadly missed by her family and many friends.

She was preceded in death by her twin brother, Jackie Zatavekas; and by her beloved dog, Honeybun.

Linda is survived by her sisters, Joan DeGraffenreid and her husband, Thomas, Wilkes-Barre; and Gloria Snyder and her husband, William, Hanover Twp.; nephews, Christopher DeGraffenreid and Thomas DeGraffenreid; great-nephew, Dominick DeGraffenreid; great-great-niece, Ayonna; aunts, and several cousins.

Private funeral services were held at the convenience of the family. Interment was in St. Mary's Cemetery, Hanover Twp.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Linda's memory to the Blue Chip Farm Animal Refuge, 974 Lockville Road, Dallas, PA 18612. Condolences may be sent by visiting Linda's obituary at www.natandgawlas.com. Funeral arrangements were entrusted to Nat & Gawlas Funeral Home, 89 Park Ave., Wilkes-Barre.
Published in Citizens' Voice on Nov. 10, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Linda's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -