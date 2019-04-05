Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Linda H. Esopi. View Sign

Linda H. Esopi, 79, of Allentown, passed away Wednesday morning, April 3, 2019, at Phoebe Health Care Center, Allentown.



Born in Nanticoke, she was the daughter of the late Thomas and Ethel Stroudt Hearing.



Linda was a graduate of Wilkes College with a degree in nursing and was employed as a registered nurse by the Allentown School District until her retirement.



She was preceded in death by her brother, Richard Hearing; and her sister, Barbara Hearing.



Surviving are her husband of 48 years, Aldo Esopi, Allentown; daughter, Lisa Esopi, Plains Twp.; sons, Richard Esopi, Plains Twp.; and David Esopi, Tarrytown, N.Y.; and several nieces and nephews.



The funeral will be held at 10 a.m. Friday in Christian Apostolic Church, 757 N. Main St., Plains Twp., with the Rev. David Fischi officiating. Interment will be held in Italian Independent Cemetery, West Wyoming.



Friends may call from 9 to 10 a.m. Friday in the church.



Arrangements are by Corcoran Funeral Home Inc., 20 S. Main St., Plains Twp.



Memorial donations may be made to Christian Apostolic Church, Plains Twp., in Linda's memory.



