Linda Kozokas, 71, of Stafford, passed away Saturday, July 27, 2019, surrounded by her loved ones.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Ignatius Kozokas; and her granddaughter, Ashley Strickland.
Linda is survived by her daughter, Angela; two sons, Christopher and Jason Kozokas; three grandchildren and two great-grandchildren.
The family will receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m. Saturday and from 2 to 3 p.m. Sunday with a funeral service to follow at 3 p.m. in our chapel at Mullins and Thompson Funeral Service, Stafford Chapel.
Condolences may be sent at mullinsthompsonstafford.com.
Published in Citizens' Voice on Aug. 2, 2019