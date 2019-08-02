Home

Mullins & Thompson Funeral Service
186 Shelton Shop Road
Stafford, VA 22554
(540) 659-7690
Visitation
Saturday, Aug. 3, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Mullins & Thompson Funeral Service
186 Shelton Shop Road
Stafford, VA 22554
Visitation
Sunday, Aug. 4, 2019
2:00 PM - 3:00 PM
Mullins & Thompson Funeral Service
186 Shelton Shop Road
Stafford, VA 22554
Funeral service
Sunday, Aug. 4, 2019
3:00 PM
Mullins & Thompson Funeral Service
186 Shelton Shop Road
Stafford, VA 22554
Linda Kozokas Obituary
Linda Kozokas, 71, of Stafford, passed away Saturday, July 27, 2019, surrounded by her loved ones.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Ignatius Kozokas; and her granddaughter, Ashley Strickland.

Linda is survived by her daughter, Angela; two sons, Christopher and Jason Kozokas; three grandchildren and two great-grandchildren.

The family will receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m. Saturday and from 2 to 3 p.m. Sunday with a funeral service to follow at 3 p.m. in our chapel at Mullins and Thompson Funeral Service, Stafford Chapel.

Condolences may be sent at mullinsthompsonstafford.com.
Published in Citizens' Voice on Aug. 2, 2019
