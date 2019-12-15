|
Linda L. Farrell, 60, of Nanticoke, passed away Friday, Dec. 13, 2019.
Born in Wilkes-Barre, she was a daughter of John R. Farrell, Sr. of Yatesville and the late Carol A. Boston Farrell.
Linda was educated in Pittston Area schools.
She is also survived by her sisters, Roxanne Wech, Jenkins Twp.; Sheri Rinaldi and fiance, Kevin Bednarsky, Wyoming; brother, John R. Farrell Jr. and wife, Colleen, Avoca; several nieces and nephews.
In addition to her mother, Linda was preceded in death by her brother-in-law, David Wech.
The funeral will be private at the convenience of the family.
Arrangements are entrusted to Baloga Funeral Home, Inc. 1201 Main St., Pittston (Port Griffith). To send a condolence, please visit www.balogafuneralhome.com.
Published in Citizens' Voice on Dec. 15, 2019